My Focus Is To Develop Nsawam- Annoh-Dompreh

Majority Chief Whip, and Member of Parliament for Nsawam/Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has stated that his main focus is to develop his constituency, by lobbying for more projects.

According to him, he is determined to leave a legacy in the constituency that every individual who votes for him and the NPP government will benefit from it, in terms of Roads, educational projects, health, and sporting activities among others.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh said this when he led some contractors to cut the sod for the construction of a drainage system at Djankrom-Nsawam over the weekend.

The construction of drains in the affected communities has been on the drawing board for over three decades.

In 2015, a sod-cutting ceremony was undertaken by then NDC government, but the project never saw the light of day

The project which is 3.5km long and stretches to the Agbelengon enclave of Djankrom will be constructed in phases.

Phase one will be about 3.5 meters long and wide with culverts, as the next phase will follow in that regard.

The project was awarded by the Ministry of Works and Housing at the cost of GHC2million in 2019, but got delayed due to some reasons.

The Project when completed in the next three months will ease the annual flooding in areas such as Djankrom, Agbelekon area, Odei Yaw to Hospital enclave, and other critical drains in the Municipality.

Aside from the construction of the drainage system in the area, the government is also undertaking massive construction of road networks across the Municipality.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh said the amount involved will capture the roads of Nsawam Prison Methodist and Osae Djan drain respectively.

He expressed gratitude to the government for undertaking such a project since the affected communities are suffering from flooding whenever it rained.

He, however, cautioned the constituents to desist from dumping refuse into the drains.

The contractor also pledged to dredge the Densu River as part of the contract.

BY Daniel Bampoe