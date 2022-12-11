Pablo Shades Mahama; NDC Rebels Against His Defeat

The agenda orchestrated by some top members of the opposition National Democratic Congress to oust, George Opare Addo popularly called Pablo from the Youth Organiser position because he is not the darling boy of former President John Mahama has ended in tears.

At the just ended Youth Delegates conference in Cape Coast, George Opare Addo, polled 533 votes to triumph over his fiercest contender, Brogya Genfi popularly called Armani who polled 508 votes.

Brogya is the darling boy of former President John Mahama.

Pablo in a post on Facebook said “A thousand may fall at your side, ten thousand at your right hand, but it will not come near you. You will only observe with your eyes and see the punishment of the wicked. Then no harm will befall you, no disaster will come near your tent. Psalm 91:7-8;10”.

Even before the commencement of just the polls, which got delayed over some missing names in the delegates’ album, the agents of John Mahama issued a statement claiming, George Opare Addo has pulled out from the race.

The agenda was to frustrate him to lose focus, but he later issued a disclaimer to refute the claims.

Brogya Genfi was allegedly dashed out goodies including iPhones but still he lost the race.

Former Ashanti Region Youth Organiser of the NDC, Brogya Genfi lost to George Opare Addo at the 2018 congress after polling 396 votes against Opare Addo’s 523.

The battle for the youth leadership of the NDC, from the early stage, became a keener with Brogya Genfi, who was having all the support of the top echelon in the party to unseat the incumbent George Opare Addo who is accused of being weak and absent from duty when most needed.

The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi and Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George openly declared their support for Brogya Genfi to lead the youth wing.

Sammy Gyamfi was active on the ground during the party’s just-ended regional youth elections to canvass votes for Brogya Genfi

George Opare Addo, who is a 2-term youth leader was accused of working against the interest of the NDCflagbearer, John Mahama, and is “not trusted at all by the old man”,

Last week, the Koforidua High Court declared the Eastern Regional Youth Organizer election of NDC null and void, in the circumstances, that the six delegates from Atiwa West and Afram Plains South constituencies who participated and voted in the youth wing elections were not entitled to have taken part which made their votes illegal.

The aim was to work against Pablo to lose the Youth contest, due to the reasons the affected delegates were his supporters.

In the Eastern Regional Youth elections, George Opare Addo who hails from Akropong failed to get his candidate to win the region, Emmanuel Okai Mintah, rather Brogya Genfi won, albeit with a slim margin.

The influence of Sammy Gyamfi and Samuel Nartey George from the John Mahama camp was to have weighed heavily in tilting the scales towards Brogya Genfi.

There were several allegations against him, before the National Contest, that he was “pretending” to be working because he lives in the US with his wife and kids and comes down once in a while and organizes one programme, then he will pay boys to make noise about the programme on social media and he runs away again to the US for many months.

-BY Daniel Bampoe