Stop Galamsey or Face My Wrath – Okyenhene Warn Chiefs

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has warned the chiefs in the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional area to stop engaging in illegal mining popularly referred to as ‘galamsey’, or face demotion and destoolment.

According to the Okyenhene, the continuous involvement of chiefs aiding illegal miners in their various traditional areas has become a source of worry for the traditional council.

He expressed worry that the menace needs urgent and punitive sanctions to preserve the environment and water bodies for the next generation.

Speaking at the last sitting of State Council meeting at the Ofori Panin Fie in Kyebi, the Okyenhene warned that any chief found culpable will be destooled or demoted.

Okyenhene who expressed worries over the galamsey menace said “We are united by ecology, we need to respect nature, our forefathers engaged in mining, but not in the manner we are doing now, they were not struck down by constant disease outbreaks. They lived to be 85, 90 years, and above. We are living longer, but we are getting sick because of these activities”.

According to him, “The mercury used in galamsey activities is having implications on our health, stop the illegal mining, any chief who engages in galamsey will be destooled or demoted”.

The overlord of the Akyem Abuakwa further urged chiefs and their elders to register royals in their families at the state registry to aid in smooth succession plans and reduce litigation and chieftaincy disputes.

“The unnecessary fights over who is the rightful royal and who is not should stopped, if you are not a royal, don’t claim to be one. Ensure that all royals are registered to avoid chieftaincy disputes,” he entreated.

He charged parents to prevent their children and wards from engaging in illegal mining and rather send them to schools.

“Why should you let SHS people engage in illegal mining when there’s free SHS policy. Quality time that he’s supposed to be learning in the classroom, then he’s seen engaging in galamsey”.

“Parents should try and stop their children from these activities by sending them to school come next year 2023,” he advised.

BY Daniel Bampoe