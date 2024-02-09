‘My Government Will Prioritise Electric Vehicles Use’

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has intimated that Ghanaians under his presidency will be introduced to a public transportation system that uses electric vehicles which can cut travelling costs by 30-40%.

“My administration will work to reduce the cost of public transport between 30-40% with the adoption of electric vehicles for public transportation”

The public transport pricing formula, he pointed out, is dominated by two key variables; the price of fuel and the price of spare parts, and if these variables are reduced in terms of prices, it would go a long way to reducing cost of transportation on Ghanaians.

To do this, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said that it is time to resort to the adoption of electric vehicles in the public transportation sector.

“Electric vehicles do not use petrol or diesel and spare parts are minimal. That is what will bring down the fares for EVs” he said.

“More importantly, transport fares for EVs will be stable and the constant and large increases in fares will become a thing of the past” he further explained.

Vice President Bawumia also touched on the housing sector, promising to emulate the best practices in Singapore by partnering with the private sector in that sector.

“Under a Housing for All policy, I will also have a major focus on the provision of Public Housing in the same manner that Singapore did– We will partner with the private sector to build large housing estates without the government having to borrow or spend”

Also, the National Rental Assistance scheme (which is working so well) will be enhanced to deal with the problem of demands for rent advance of two years and more.