My Mind Dey For You – Becky Tells Nana On 77th Birthday

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has reaffirmed her love for President Nana Akufo-Addo, as he celebrates his 77th birthday.

The First Lady fondly called Becky took set Twitter on fire on Monday morning, March 29, 2021, with her lovely birthday message to the first gentleman of Ghana.

Mr Akufo-Addo and his beautiful wife are well known for not shying away when it comes to publicly displaying their affection for each other.

On February 14, 2021, Mr. Akufo-Addo’s Valentine’s Day gift to Becky became the talk of town due to the size of his gift which the media in Ghana described as a “gargantuan gift.”

Thank you my hubby dearest @NAkufoAddo ❤️

Happy Chocolate Day. pic.twitter.com/R8vLeOZ0gZ — Rebecca Akufo-Addo (@RAkufoAddo) February 14, 2021

They were back in the news on the frontier of romance when President Akufo-Addo sent out a heartfelt birthday wish to his wife on her 70th birthday on March 12, 2021.

And today, March 29, 2021, the couple has been trending after Becky took to Twitter to wish her husband a happy birthday.

To showcase her deep love for Mr. Akufo-Addo, she picked a lyric from Ghanaian afro-fusion singer and songwriter, Gyakie’s hit single titled: ‘Forever’.

“My mind Dey for you,” Becky wrote to her husband who is affectionately called ‘Nana Showboy.’

Mr Akufo-Addo was born on March 29, 1944 (age 77 years) in Accra, the capital of Ghana. His father, Edward Akufo, was a former Chief Justice and President of Ghana.

Happy Birthday Mr. President.❤️

🎶 My mind dey for you.🎶😉 pic.twitter.com/MzkNl1XcSR — Rebecca Akufo-Addo (@RAkufoAddo) March 29, 2021

About the couple

President Akufo-Addo and Rebecca have been married for about 24 years.

In 2017, the same year Mr. Akufo-Addo first assumed power as President of Ghana, they celebrated the 20th anniversary of their marriage.

Over the last two decades plus of holy matrimony, the couple has produced five children namely Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, Valerie Obaze.

Mr. Akufo-Addo hails from the Eastern Region of Ghana and is a member of the Akyem tribe, while Rebecca is a Ga and hails from the Greater Accra Region.