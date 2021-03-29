First Lady Donates Working Tools To Artisans

First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo has presented working tools to some selected artisans, at her Ridge Office in Accra.

The working tools will assist the artisans enhance their service delivery in their respective technical and vocational endeavours to improve their economic well-being.

The tools which include sewing machines and other dressmaking and hairdressing equipment were presented to the beneficiaries by the Director of Operations to the First Lady, Akosua Newman.

In a brief statement, Mrs. Newman said as principal Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) Ambassador, Mrs. Akufo-Addo recognises that apart from the fact that technical and vocational expertise is the heart of every nation’s development, it has also, always served as a conduit for many to unearth and develop their God-given skills, which they subsequently applied, to make a living.

She said the First Lady is working hard with her colleague TVET Ambassadors to change the perception about TVET and to help increase enrolment in Technical and Vocational Institutions in order to inspire world-class excellence in skills development and introduce the youth to a variety of skilled careers.

It will be recalled that in September, 2020, Mrs. Akufo-Addo together with some media personalities and entrepreneurs including Kwame Sefa Kayi, Belinda Addardey, popularly known as Bella Mundi, Okyeame Kwame and Daniel McKorley and Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies., among others were appointed TVET ambassadors to execute activities which will make TVET attractive to the youth.

Beneficiaries of the the donation, made up of tailors, dressmakers and hairdressers, expressed their gratitude to the First Lady for her donation stating that her assistance put them on the right path to enhance their service delivery and product quality to compete with similar imported products and services, thereby securing their incomes.