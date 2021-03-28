Passenger Intoxicates Uber Driver, Steals His Car

An Uber driver, Joseph Aryee, on Friday, March 26, 2021, lost his vehicle to a passenger after he (driver) got intoxicated with a drink.

Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge, said the Ash colour Toyota Vitz car with registration number GT -7159-21 was valued at GHC30,000.

She said on Saturday, March 27, 2021, Aryee reported that on the previous day at about 11:30pm, he picked a male adult whom he could identify when seen.

The police said they set off from Osu in Accra to the Virgin City Drinking Spot at Achimota Mile 7.

DSP Tenge said in the middle of the journey, the passenger alighted to buy cooked noodles and brought the driver a box of Don Simon fruit drink which he drunk while waiting for the passenger at the said drinking spot.

She said after taking the drink, Aryee fell unconscious.

DSP Tenge said on the same day at about 12:10am, he gained consciousness and found himself at the Drinking Spot without his vehicle and ignition keys.

He could also not trace the passenger who hired him to the place.

DSP Tenge said the driver suspected that the passenger mixed the drink with an intoxicant, which caused him to fall unconscious and thus, stole his vehicle.

GNA