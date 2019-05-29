My Mother Is Not Dead – Rawlings

FORMER PRESIDENT Jerry John Rawlings has dismissed media reports that his mother, Victoria Agbotui, has died at age 98.

Media reports on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, had suggested that the mother of the former President had passed on at a time the 3rd Revolutionary Lecture Series was scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana in Accra.

But in a press statement issued by Kobina Andoh Amoakwa from his Office’s Communications Directorate, the former President indicated that “Madam Agbotui is alive, hale and hearty.”

He urged in the statement that “members of the public should please disregard the reports.”

BY Melvin Tarlue