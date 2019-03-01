‘My Spirit Is With The Team’

Amos Frimpong

Suspended Asante Kotoko skipper, Amos Frimpong is unperturbed despite returning home from Zambia badly bruised.

Kotoko go into the second leg this Sunday without their right back defender, following a second yellow card offense; making the return leg fixture a tall order.

But the hard tackler believes with or without his presence, the team has equally good players to sail on.

The 28-year-old has said ahead of the game that the team has prepared by way of training and that he would be praying behind the scenes for victory on Sunday.

He said in an interview that “It was a nice journey, but we didn’t get what we were expecting from the game so we will work hard to win the game on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

“It was a painful defeat in Zambia because we went into the game with a winning mentality or at least to get a draw, but things didn’t work for the entire team on the field.”

“My spirit would be with the team on the field though I’m suspended for the return encounter and I know victory will be ours on Sunday.”

Frimpong added “The management of the team have really done well and so we will do all that we can to qualify to the next stage of the competition to make them (Management) and the supporters proud.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum