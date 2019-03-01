NDC Writes To Nana Over Disbandment Of Vigilantes

President Akufo-Addo

THE OPPOSITION National Democratic Congress (NDC) has written to President Akufo-Addo, stating its position on the proposed meeting for the disbandment of political vigilante groups in the country.

President Akufo-Addo, on February 21 whilst delivering his third State of the Nation Address (SoNA), called on both the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to meet within a week to deliberate on the way forward to disbanding all political militia groups in the country.

But in a written response to the president’s call on February 28, the NDC said it was prudent that the call for a disbandment is extended to not only the NDC and the NPP, but all political parties, civil society organisations, representatives of the media, representatives of the military, police and other security agencies, as well as any other relevant stakeholders.

According to the statement signed by the NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, and copied to the Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay, as well as the Chairman of the National Peace Council, “In addition, in view of the often recurrent mistrust, and suspicion that characterize such interactions by political parties, and the pain and suffering that vigilantism may have created especially in the recent past, it is of the utmost importance that a mediator with national credibility be appointed to drive the entire process.”

It said, “In that regard, my party, the NDC, propose that the National Peace Council be appointed as the mediator for such a meeting.”

It added that “we also think that the peace council will require as collaborators, institutions that may have unimpeachable knowledge and expertise in providing support for such efforts.”

The statement indicated that “and in this regard the NDC propose that the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) join the Peace Council to facilitate the process.”

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri