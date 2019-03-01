Nana Presents Awards To Best Students

PRESIDENT Akufo-Addo has presented awards to the overall best students of the 2018 edition of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The presentations which took place on Friday, March 1, in Accra was on the occasion of the President’s Independence Day Awards ceremony.

During the ceremony attended by Education Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh, President Akufo-Addo urged “the winners to remain grounded, honest and modest, and strive for excellence.

The ceremony was held at the Accra Conference Centre (AICC).

BY Melvin Tarlue