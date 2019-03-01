Independence Day Celebration Rotation Here To Stay – Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia speaking at the ceremony

VICE PRESIDENT Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated that the regional rotation of the Independence Day Celebration shall be continued.

He said “… the rotation of the Independence Day national parade has come to stay and from the novelty in Tamale on March 6, other regions will also experience such celebrations.”

Dr. Bawumia (right) praying alongside the Chief Imam

For the first time this year, the Independence Day Celebration is moving outside the Greater Accra Region to Tamale, the Northern Regional Capital.

Ghana is celebrated the 62nd edition of its independence from colonial rule on March 6, 2019.

A cross section Muslims worshiping at the mosque

Dr. Bawumia made the comment when he joined Muslims at the Abossey Okai Central Mosque on March 1st to offer prayers and thanksgiving to Allah for his goodness to Ghana in her 62 years of independence.

During his visit to the Mosque, he said “at the Jummah prayers, I posited that, as Ghanaians, we are one people despite our cultural differences and must live in harmony.”

According to him, “Ghana is a place where everybody feels a sense of belonging. Let us continue to co-exist and help President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration to develop our country.”

Dr. Bawumia was at the Mosque with the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Sharubutu, and other senior Muslim clerics.

BY Melvin Tarlue