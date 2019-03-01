Nana Salutes Senegal’s Macky Sall

President Macky Sall

President Nana Akufo-Addo has congratulated Macky Sall on his re-election as President of Senegal.

In a statement issued in Accra today, President Akufo-Addo said “this is to congratulate warmly His Excellency Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, on his election, for a second successive seven-year term in office, in the election of Sunday, 24th February, 2019.”

According to Mr. Akufo-Addo in the statement, “it is well-deserved, and a vindication of the trust and confidence reposed in him, and in his programme of economic transformation, by the Senegalese people, which has seen that country, in recent years, recording strong economic growth rates and rapid infrastructural development.”

It said “I am hopeful that, under the leadership of President Macky Sall, Senegal will continue to reinforce her position as one of the champions of progress and prosperity in West Africa and on the African continent.”

The statement noted that “I look forward to working closely with him to enhance Ghanaian-Senegalese relations, improve the living conditions of our two peoples, advance their mutual interests, and promote the wider interests of the African peoples.”

It concluded that “warm congratulations, once again, to President Macky Sall, and to the good people of Senegal. Best wishes to him, and to the success of Senegal.”

BY Melvin Tarlue