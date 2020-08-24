Mzbel ‘Arrested’ Over HIV Stacey Amoateng Allegation

Mzbel
Musician Mzbel has reportedly been arrested by the Ghana Police.
Reports say she was nabbed by personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service following damning claims she made about on-air personality Stacey Amoateng.
Mzbel suggested that Ms. Amoateng was HIV positive and receiving help from outspoken Prophet Nigel Gaisie.
Posts trending on social media suggest the singer was arrested following her refusal to heed to an invitation by the CID about a week ago.
Reports say Stacy Amoateng reported the case to the police.
View this post on Instagram
BREAKING NEWS: Stacy Amoateng arrest Mzbel. : The musician has been currently taken to CID headquarters. : Reports reaching us is that The Media personality, [Stacy Amoateng] among other charges has accused the musician for putting her reputation and person at risk of being stigmatised and bullied over the HIV allegations which Mzbel during an interview disclosed that Stacy is a HIV positive patient as per Prophet Nigel Gaizie’s claims : Stay Tuned for more
By Melvin Tarlue