Mzbel ‘Arrested’ Over HIV Stacey Amoateng Allegation

Mzbel

Musician Mzbel has reportedly been arrested by the Ghana Police.

Reports say she was nabbed by personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service following damning claims she made about on-air personality Stacey Amoateng.

Mzbel suggested that Ms. Amoateng was HIV positive and receiving help from outspoken Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

Posts trending on social media suggest the singer was arrested following her refusal to heed to an invitation by the CID about a week ago.

Reports say Stacy Amoateng reported the case to the police.

By Melvin Tarlue