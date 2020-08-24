We Take Our Manifesto Promises Seriously – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has stated that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) takes governance seriously and it is the reason why it has made feasible promises in its 2020 manifesto to continue to address the needs of Ghanaians.

Speaking on Ekosii sen on Accra based Asempa FM on Monday 24th August 2020 , the Minister noted that the NPP’s 2020 manifesto was drafted in a way that considers the needs and aspirations of Ghanaians.

“The NPP as a political party believes that governance is not just about power so we make blanket statement to deceive Ghanaians or statement that we do not believe is achievable just for political expediency. We believe that when given the mandate, we will use it to put the country in a better economic position so that majority of Ghanaians can benefits from it.

“Therefore, one of the important things we consider in drafting our manifesto promises is a broad based approach to improving the lives of Ghanaians while narrowing down to how specific manifesto promises can elevate the average Ghanaian from poverty,” he added.

According to Mr. Nkrumah, the NPP’s 2020 manifesto is a historic manifesto that is different from the party’s previous manifestos. He said the 2020 manifesto accounts for their 2016 manifesto promises and goes on to outline how the next administration seeks to further improve the economic situation of the average Ghanaian.

“One of the major difference of our 2020 manifesto from our previous manifestos particularly our 2016, 2008 and 2004 manifestos is that this very one is a record for history. This is because since we assumed office some four years ago, we have been able to account for all our manifesto promises as an administration. Point by point, all the promises we made back in 2016 and what we have done about these promises are accounted for in our 2020 manifesto. So for example in our 2016 manifesto, we promised to restore macro stability. In our 2020 manifesto, we have detailed how the administration has in the past years achieved this,” he added.