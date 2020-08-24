NPP Grateful For Successful Manifesto Launch

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is expressing gratitude to all who contributed to the successful launch of its 2020 Manifesto.

The manifesto was launched on Saturday, August 22, in Cape Coast.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, John Boadu, the NPP says it was “specially thankful to the Bawumia-led Manifesto Committee for coming out with what has rightly been described as one of the finest Party Manifestos in Ghana’s Fourth Republican history.”

“Consolidating the many gains made by the President Akufo-Addo government and pursuing a robust transformational agenda are at the heart of the NPP’s 2020 Manifesto, which, Insha Allah, shall take this country to the promise land”, he said.

The party, John Boadu stated is also “appreciative to the Planning Committee for the Manifesto Launch led by Madam Oboshie Sai Coffie, for doing a great job in putting together the historic event of Saturday.”

“To ex-President John Agyekum Kufour and the other distinguished speakers, the party is forever grateful. Equally, the party is thankful to the chiefs and people of Cape Coast for their warm reception.

“As has been proven time without number, when it comes to delivery of Manifesto promises, the NPP has an unparalleled record of credibility. When we promise, we deliver.

“So, the Ghanaian people have every reason to be rest assured that when the mandate of President Akufo-Addo is extended on December 7, 2020, the promises we made in this Manifesto, shall indeed be fulfilled to the glory of God and country,” he said.

By Melvin Tarlue