Naana Opoku Agyemang Confirmed Mahama Running Mate

John Mahama and Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accepted former Education Minister, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, as the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama’s choice of running mate.

According to inside sources, John Mahama went to the NEC meeting with one person in mind, Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, confirming DGN Online earlier publication.

The flagbearer’s choice was reluctantly accepted after serious arguments with some questioning her constituency in the party.

But the former president and NDC flagbearer who appointed Prof Opoku-Agyemang as Education minister from 2013 to 2016 said to the meeting that his former appointee main trump card was her incorruptibility, pointing out that all the people whose names were mentioned have problems with corruption.

He expressed the hope that his running mate will appeal to the floating voters.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang beat former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor, former Brong Ahafo regional minister, Eric Opoku who was floated by Lordina Mahama and supported by Sammy Gyamfi; beleaguered former chief executive of BOST Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko; NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and former GNPC Chief Executive, Alex Kofi Mould to the position.

Dr Kwesi Botchwey, former Finance Minister under Jerry John Rawlings was also mentioned but declined it at the last minute on the grounds of trust.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang who is not known in a frontline politics was backed by Mahama loyalists like Omane Boamah, Okudzeto Ablakwa, Felix Kwakye Ofosu and supported by Ato Ahwoi and his group of grey head oldies like Kwame Peprah, Kwamena Ahwoi and Totobi Kwakye.

The deal to pick the former University of Cape Coast Vice Chancellor, according to sources was cooked at Church Street, Labone office of Ato Ahwoi.

DGN Online Report