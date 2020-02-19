NAB Boss Stages Comeback For Kwadaso

Dr. Kingsley Nyarko (right) handing over his papers to Yaw Bona Boadi, Kwadaso NPP chairman

THE EXECUTIVE Secretary of the National Accreditation Board (NAB), Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, is back on the political scene to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Kwadaso Constituency in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

With a slogan: “K4K (Kingsley for Kwadaso)”, the soft-spoken NAB boss is promising to provide ‘quality leadership’ for the constituency as he mounts a political comeback for the slot he lost four years ago.

He told DAILY GUIDE after filing his nomination papers that people from every nook and cranny of the constituency had jumped on board to push him to become the NPP candidate because “they are fed up with the incumbent Member of Parliament and would like to see a genuine change.”

“The massive following you have seen today shows the extent of love the people of Kwadaso, including delegates, have for me and my candidacy,” he noted and pledged to work hard to secure the party’s slot.

Dr. Nyarko, who plans to run a campaign devoid of insults and personal attacks, formally confirmed his candidacy after three hours of funfair with his supporters in the constituency. He said he would campaign on a platform of ‘dialogue-driven development’ for the constituency and show of respect to party leaders and constituents.

He was hopeful the delegates would do him good by endorsing him this time round, having sufficiently earned their trust and confidence with his work for the constituency, party and government.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi