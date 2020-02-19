Kayayei Pleads For Support To Further Education

Kwasi Yeboah Owiredu Wadie shares food with the Kayayei. (Inset) Mutiatu pleads for support

A head porter called Patience Tampuri is pleading with the general public to support her to enrol at a nursing training college.

Mutiatu, as Patience is called on the street, says she completed Bole Senior High School in 2013 and had good grades but had to come down south to do ‘kayayei’ because her parents were unable to afford her tertiary education.

Mutiatu, who hails from Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region, told DAILY GUIDE in an exclusive interview that her wish is to leave the street and go back to school.

She says she went back home some two years ago to see if her parents could raise money to take her to school but that did not happen and she had to come back.

“I have not given birth; I am still young. I am only 22 years old; I just want to go to a nursing college should I get help today. I would leave the street,” she told the paper.

Party for street kids

Mutiatu was speaking to the paper on the sidelines of a party organised for street kids at Madina. Head porters, known locally as Kayayei, and some street kids numbering about 1,000 were treated to sumptuous meals and drinks amidst fun fare on Valentine’s Day, February 14. The street party organised by KBK Foundation, a humanitarian organisation, was to show love to the outcast in society on world love day.

With Ghana spicing up the Valentine Day with chocolate eating, the Kayayei were given Kingsbite cocoa chocolate to ensure they fully enjoy the occasion. Monies ranging between GH¢100 and GH¢500 were also given to some selected Kayayei to support themselves.

Love for all

Kwasi Yeboah Owiredu Wadie, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the foundation, said he believes everyone deserves to be loved hence the decision to show love to the ‘rejected’. He stated that though through his foundation, he supports hospitals and orphanages yearly on his birthday, he felt the need to show love to those on the street this time around.

Mr. Wadie used the occasion to plead with politicians to ensure peaceful elections in the country.

By Nana Kwasi



