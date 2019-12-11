NAB Gets Five Year Strategic Plan

NAB members with the strategic plan

The National Accreditation Board (NAB) has unveiled a five-year strategic plan to ensure sound, transparent and good governance in the discharge of its mandate.

The plan, which represents the board’s effort to consciously define and design a successful future for tertiary education, spells out six key strategic areas that will be pursued to address the current needs of tertiary institutions in the country.

It also seeks to guarantee quality tertiary education through the development of appropriate quality assurance framework and the automation of the accreditation process of the board.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, speaking at the event, commended the board for taking the bold step to develop the strategic plan.

“It is gratifying to note that the key issues of tertiary education in the 21st century have been captured in the strategic plan. This includes the need for national qualification framework and the latest record data base, the standardization of government programme across all disciplines and digitization of activities, process and procedures of the board, among others,” he added.

The sector minister said such issues, when adequately addressed by the board, would further deepen quality education in the country, especially at the tertiary level and also reinforce the various reforms being pursued by the ministry.

“It is my hope that the NAB will put in place all the necessary structures to ensure good implementation of the strategic plan to support the ministry and government’s agenda to provide a robust education for Ghana to compete globally,” he said.

The Executive Secretary of NAB, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, taking participants through the strategic plan, said the document was produced after months of consultations and deliberations with a cross-section of stakeholders, as well as the membership of the board.

“It was a critical self-examination period for the board to review its processes, outputs and outcomes with the view to extracting useful insights to guide its determination to guarantee quality tertiary education in the country,” he added.

Dr. Nyarko said the success of the implementation of the plan cannot be achieved without the support of stakeholders and, therefore, called on tertiary institutions to support NAB to achieve world-class quality education for Ghanaians.

The board also commissioned an information resource centre to facilitate documentation and sharing of information.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri