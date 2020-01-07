Nabuli Health Centre Requires Attention

Patients awaiting attention at the overstretched facility

The Nabuli Health Centre in the Gushegu Municipality of the Northern Region is reeling from logistics challenges, one being beds.

The overstretched facilities has led to patients lying on benches; the five beds in the facility unable to cater for patients

The situation at the health facility has been attributed to the lack of beds, resulting in the use of benches.

The health facility currently has a total of five beds which is expected to be used by over 30 patients recorded daily at the facility.

Ebenezer Mcbrown, the nurse in-charge told DAILY GUIDE, that the facility serves over 100 communities and on antenatal days it caters for of over 100 pregnant women and children welfare issues.

He also pointed at the dearth of staff; explaining that the facility has only five medical staff.

The Gushegu Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Issah Musah, acknowledged the challenges but said that the assembly purchased some beds through the MPs’ common fund and assured that the centre would receive its share when everything was ready.

The Sustainable Development Goal three (SDG-3), of which Ghana is a signatory, is about ensuring healthy lives and the promotion of the well-being of all at all ages.

The SDG-3, estimates that by 2030, global maternal mortality ratio should reduce to less than 70 per 100,000 live births, end preventable deaths of newborns and children under five years of age, with all countries aiming to reduce neonatal mortality to at least as low as 12 per 1,000 live births and under-five mortality to as low as 25 per 1,000 live births and achieve universal health coverage, including financial risk protection, access to quality essential health-care services and access to safe, effective, quality and affordable essential medicines and vaccines for all.

The story from Nabuli should not be a feature of communities if the goals are to be achieved.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nabuli