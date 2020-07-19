NADMO DG Grabs Voter’s ID

The Director General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh, has registered to vote in the December 7, 2020 general elections.

He registered on Sunday July 19, 2020, in the company of the Omanhene of the Tepa Traditional Area, Nana Adusei Atwenewaa Ampem I.

The Omanhene also registered on the same day in the ongoing voters registration exercise at the Tepa Ahenbronum Electoral Area.

Mr Agyemang-Prempeh who doubles as the Ahenbronum Hene took the opportunity to also distribute thousands of face mask to people who had come to register as well as members of the Ahenebronum Community.

In his admonishment to the public, Mr Agyemang-Prempeh who is currently Chairman for the Ashanti Region Mass Registration Committee of the New Patriotic Party, encouraged Ghanaians to register in their numbers but do so while practicing social distancing and adhering to all Covid 19 protocol because coronavirus is real.

By Melvin Tarlue