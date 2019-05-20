Naked Thief Arrested In Minister’s House

The suspect being held by security personnel

The police in the Western Region have commenced investigations into the circumstances under which a supposed drug addict entered the residence of the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah last Saturday to steal.

The suspect, Emmanuel Kumi, 21, allegedly scaled the wall and entered the residence of the minister located along the Beach Road in Takoradi at about 4:30am on Saturday.

He then sneaked into the kitchen and other rooms to steal the items such as biscuits, drinks, jeans trousers, children’s bicycle and a photograph of Mr. Okyere Darko-Mensah and the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that a relative of the minister, who was washing at the time, saw the ‘thief,’ who was naked and raised an alarm which prompted the regional minister to call the police who quickly rushed to the house to arrest the suspect.

The paper also gathered that when the naked thief was arrested he was smelling of alcohol.

An ex-police man, Fredrick Osei Bobbie, who claimed he assisted the police to arrest Kumi, confirmed that the suspect was intoxicated.

The regional minister was preparing to welcome the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to the region for a Ramadan visit on that fateful Saturday morning.

Initial reports suggested that the suspect entered the minister’s private residence and attempted to kill him.

DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), told DAILY GUIDE that the suspect entered the residence purportedly to steal.

She indicated that the statement of the minister was taken by the police while the suspect was kept in custody pending the investigations.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi