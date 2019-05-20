K’si Mayor Gives Hope To Private Sector

Osei Assibey in a pose with some workers of CFAO Motors



The Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Osei Assibey Antwi, has started visiting private companies in the city to get first-hand knowledge about their operations.

The surprise visits also form part government’s plan of helping businesses to develop.

Osei Assibey commenced the visits at CFAO Motors at Adum on Thursday afternoon and officials of the private company were surprised to see the Kumasi Mayor.

Mr. Benson Oduro, the CFAO General Manager, led the Kumasi Mayor to tour the various units of the company.

Mr. Osei Assibey said that “I am here to familiarize myself with your operations and know your challenges.”

He said the Akufo-Addo administration is determined to promote private businesses in the country.

Mr. Osei Assibey said he would henceforth be visiting the private companies to see how best government can support them to thrive.

He revealed that the private sector is key in developing a modern state, adding that government would support the private sector.

Benson Oduro showered praises on Osei Assibey for being the first Kumasi Mayor to visit the company.

According to him, the presence of the mayor would go a long way to help boost the morale of their workers.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi