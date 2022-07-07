‘Nana Addo Is Brave’

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah

THE WESTERN Regional Minister has expressed satisfaction about the progress of work done on the Takoradi Market Circle redevelopment project and the construction of the PTC interchange, in the region.

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah revealed that works on the market circle redevelopment is about 72 per cent complete while the interchange is about 56 per cent complete.

He said, “If we are going to engage the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support to help deal with the current economic challenges and the government continues to do these major projects in the region, then clearly President Akufo-Addo is brave.”

“Indeed, the President has showed interest in the total development of the Western Region,” he stressed.

Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony to commence the construction of the Manso to Huni Valley railway line, the minister said the 78 kilometres line is in addition to the already 22km rail line constructed by the current government in the region.

He said, “With the upgrading of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi into a teaching hospital by the current government, as we speak the contractor has moved to site and work has started.”

He disclosed that the reconstruction of the Agona Nkwanta to Tarkwa road is ongoing with the Agona-Bonsaso section currently being done.

The Regional Minister pointed out that the construction of a Forward Operating Base at Ezilinbo, in Jomoro district to protect the country’s oil and gas infrastructure, is ongoing.

The construction of the base is in fulfilment of the President’s pledge to the Ghana Armed Forces.

“The President is carrying out all these projects at the time the whole world is being confronted with economic crisis. So nobody can challenge me when I say the President is a man,” he indicated.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi