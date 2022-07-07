Cable Thief Suffers Burn Injuries

An unidentified man believed to be in his early 30s was seriously burnt when he attempted to steal electricity cables from an Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) installation at Whindo near Takoradi.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday evening.

The suspect is reported to have dug out some cables and later attempted climbing a pole to cut more of the copper cables.

DGN Online gathered that the effort resulted in a large spark on top of the poles which drew the attention of some residents who called on the ECG.

According to sources, the suspect was later found with severe burns and was rushed to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi where he is currently receiving treatment.

The Western Regional General Manager of ECG, Ing. Emmanuel Justice Ofori told DGN Online that such acts contribute to the increase in faults and unreliable supply.

“We encourage the general public to assist the ECG with vital information on such criminals for them to be apprehended.”

He also urged power consumers to be watchdogs on ECG properties and report all suspicious activities.

“The action or their inaction normally render a lot of people in darkness. Businesses have stalled because someone wanted to steal electricity cables”

“We appeal to the public that whenever they see people working on our network who are not staff of ECG, they should report to the nearest station,” he noted.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi