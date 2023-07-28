Nana Ama Dokua Dumps Akropong Seat For Okaikoi North

The Incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akropong Constituency in the Eastern Region,

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei who is in her second term has opted to contest at Okaikoi North Constituency in the Greater Accra Region instead of Akropong following the decision of Sammi Awuku to annex the seat.

Awuku, a former National Organiser of the governing party has launched Offie agenda with blazing fire leading to the incumbent MP leaving the constituency for Accra.

On Thursday, the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei accompanied by some party members stormed the Okaikoi North Constituency office of the ruling New Patriotic Party to pick the nomination papers to contest as a Parliamentary candidate.

The Okaikoi North Parliamentary seat is currently held by Theresa Lardi Awuni, a member of the National Democratic Congress who defeated an NPP incumbent Fuseini Issah to snatch the seat.

Many are wondering how Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, who hails from and lives in Akropong in the Akuapem North Constituency plans to gain acceptance in Okaikoi North.

According to a source, her decision to switch camp is because she is facing stiff opposition from National Lottery (NLA) boss Sammi Awuku hence the decision to jump out of the Akuapem North contest.

Ahead of the last executive election of the party in the Akuapem North, some aggrieved members of the NPP in the Akuapem boycotted the polling station executives and Electoral Area Coordinators’ election over what they describe as national Security interference and widespread manipulation allegedly blamed on Sammi Awuku.

The disgruntled members, mostly supporters of Nana Ama Asiamah Dokua, alleged that the election has been fraught with widespread irregularities and machinations violating the spirit of free and fair election to favour candidates of Sammi Awuku.

The Director General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku has garnered an immense endorsement from the people of Akropong, fueling speculations about his candidacy for the upcoming elections.

Past Elections

In the 2016, general election, she won the Akropong Constituency parliamentary seat with 26,655 votes making 62.3% of the total votes cast whilst the NDC parliamentary candidate Yaw Appiah-Kubi had 6,949 votes making 16.8% of the total votes cast, an Independent parliamentary candidate Asiedu Ofei had 9,092 votes making 21.2% of the total votes cast and the CPP parliamentary candidate Gifty Mercy Anakwa had 102 votes making 0.2% of the total votes cast.

In the 2020, general election, she again won the Akropong Constituency parliamentary seat with 26,646 votes making 55.3% of the total votes cast whilst the NDC parliamentary candidate Justice Kotey Amasah had 10,505 votes making 21.8% of the total votes cast, an Independent parliamentary candidate Adjei Twumasi William Kwabena had 10,444 votes making 21.7% of the total votes cast, the PNC parliamentary candidate Desmond Twumasi Ntow had 421 votes making 0.9% of the total votes cast and the CPP parliamentary candidate Gifty Mercy Anakwa had 146 votes making 0.3% of the total votes cast.

Nana Ama Dokua- Adjei, who was born on 24 July 1982 to Nana Osae Nyampong IV and Mrs. Aforo Asiamah-Adjei in Akropong, is a member of the Defence and Interior Committee and married to Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Bissue and they have a son and two daughters.

-BY Daniel Bampoe