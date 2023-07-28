Alan Postpones Ashanti Region Campaign Tour

In light of the current engagements between the Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Alan Kyerematen has decided to postpone his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region.

This was originally scheduled for the 28th July 2023, and has now been rescheduled to the 7th August to 12th August 2023.

The postponement comes as the Mid-year Budget Review is set to take place, which will engage Members of Parliament in a heated debate on the floor of Parliament. As the first pillar of the Great Transformational Plan (GTP) focuses on Macroeconomic Stability, Alan Kyerematen believes it is crucial for all parties to fully focus on the delivery of this important budget review.

As the current programme with the IMF reaches its conclusion in 2025, Mr

Kyerematen is determined to take off immediately with the Great Transformational Plan (GTP).

The delay of his campaign tour to the Ashanti Region demonstrates his unwavering commitment to securing the macroeconomic stability that will lay the groundwork for future sustainable growth.

The Mid-year Budget Review will provide an opportunity for government officials and Members of Parliament to assess progress and discuss future plans for the economy. With the postponement of Alan Kyerematen’s campaign tour, the government and MPs can concentrate their efforts on the crucial task of delivering this review to the nation.

By Vincent Kubi