Akufo-Addo Attends Liberia 176th Independence Celebration

On Wednesday July 26, 2023, His Excellency Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana, was the Guest of Honour at the 176th Independence Day celebration of Liberia.

The President was hosted by his good friend and Liberia’s President, George Manneh Oppong Weah.

In his speech, President Akufo-Addo congratulated Liberia on behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, and all the countries present, for achieving such a momentous milestone.

He expressed admiration for Liberia’s resilience and the will to persevere through numerous challenges and obstacles, making them a perfect example for the rest of West Africa.

President Akufo-Addo further noted Liberia’s unique distinction as the only country on the African continent that has never suffered foreign colonisation.

He lauded their achievements in organising free, credible, and transparent elections, something that they have upheld since the coming into force of the Accra Comprehensive Peace Agreement.

The President expressed his confidence that Liberia would continue to show exemplary leadership in conducting the impending presidential and legislative elections due in October, following the tradition of a free, credible, and transparent election.

He ended his speech by wishing Liberia well in this regard.

This celebration will serve as a way for both nations to strengthen their already strong bonds and continue to promote peace and cooperation within the region.

By Vincent Kubi