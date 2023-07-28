Information Sharing Is A strategy To Our Challenges– Customs Boss

The Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Alhaji Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah has stated that information sharing is an effective strategy to tackle their challenges.

According to him, information must be shared internally between a different unit, and departments, and externally among other border agencies both domestic and foreign.

Speaking at the 2023 national delegates congress of the Customs Staff Association in the Eastern Regional Capital, Koforidua, Mr. Iddrisu stated that Customs play an integral part in the nation’s security and economic prosperity.

He indicated that the key pillar to achieving their organizational goal is a culture of information sharing adding that information is power, and accurate exchange of information is crucial for effective decision-making, risk assessment, and intelligence-led operations.

Mr Iddrisu added that there is a need to strengthen the communication channels within the organization which include regular staff meetings, forums (both physical and virtual) and workshops should be conducted to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experiences.

He affirmed that Customs-to-Customs cooperation is another method of information sharing that can help the Customs administration enhance their efficiency and effectiveness in performing their roles and responsibilities at border management, trade facilitation, and protection of security and controls.

Mr. Iddrisu continued that as a result of a rapidly evolving global landscape, where threats and challenges are becoming increasingly complex, Customs must adapt and adopt effective strategies to meet the challenges.

He explained that their responsibility is to protect the borders, ensure the smooth flow of legitimate trade and prevent the inflow and outflow of illicit goods and collect revenue for national development is of paramount importance.

Speaking on the theme “Promoting the culture of knowledge sharing to enhance border security and revenue collection; the role of Customs Staff Association and Management’’ the Commissioner explained that the theme for the congress underscores the importance of collaboration between the custom staff association and management in fostering an environment where information sharing thrives.

In terms of revenue collection, Mr Iddrisu disclosed that they have exceeded the July target by GH₵ 210.66 million, representing 11.08% adding that they have collected GH₵15.55 billion against a target of GH₵18.35 billion from January to 22nd July 2023.

He, therefore, urged them to put their shoulders to the wheel and exceed the 2023 revenue target of GH₵ 32.78 billion.

Mr. Iddrisu urged them to embrace the theme of the congress and make a firm commitment to promote the culture of information sharing.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong on his part added that “You have to work collaboratively with your counterparts in the Neighboring Countries especially at the Borders to ensure effective and efficient revenue collection. Tracking of unaccustomed vehicles, goods, and contraband items is easier when reliable information is shared amongst yourselves’’.

He said that the developmental needs of the people keep increasing day by day as people want to see their roads constructed, schools, hospitals, clinics, and markets built as well as access to potable water, among others.

Seth Acheampong averred that the government can only honor developmental responsibilities with the availability of financial resources which are mobilized through the collection of duty and taxes and in line with that Customs works as revenue collectors is crucial to the development of the country.

