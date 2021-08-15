Nana Ama McBrown Poses With Luxurious Cars As She Turns 44

Nana Ama McBrown

Award winning actress and TV host, Nana Ama Mcbrown is marking her 44 birthday on August 15, 2021 and says it feels good to come this far.

The beautiful and mother of one shared separate photos of herself posing with two of her luxurious cars to celebrate her day in Germany where she is currently undergoing surgery.

“I have come to understand your blessings, I am your blessings, like a three planted by the stream, the wind will blow, the thunder will strike, if I will remain positive in loving you, in living my neighbour, surely my cup will round over. My lord my years are in your hands almighty God. #Thankyou”, she said in a separate birthday post.

“May All That I Believe Work For My Good To Give Me Inner Peace #44 Feels Good #INNERpeace,” she added in another post.

“Happy Birthday To Me #44 in Grace #NoWEAPON #HerExcellency,” she also said early Sunday.

In 2017, she shut down reports that she turned 44 as reports went viral at the time about her. Now however she very bold about 44 as she hashtag it in her birthday posts.

Real name Felicity Ama Agyemang, the host of UTV’s United Showbiz entertainment show was born on August 15, 1977.

McBrown essentially stumbled into acting. She answered an audition call on the radio by Miracle Films and was hired to do costuming instead.

However, on the set, she was able to snag the lead role after the director, Samuel Nyamekye, felt that she was better suited for the role. The rest is history.

By Francis Addo