Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors Land in Ghana

Mother Fletcher and her brother Uncle Redd with their walkers

Two survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre have finally made it to Ghana.

Viola Ford Fletcher, 107, and her brother Hughes Van Ellis, 100, left on Friday, August 13, for their first-time visit to Africa.

Jubilation began as the delta flight from New York landed in the runway 210 of the Kotoka international Airport at 2:26pm on Saturday August 14, 2021.

Fletcher, also known as “Mother” Fletcher, and Ellis, otherwise known as “Uncle Red”, are two of the three last known living survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

The race riot destroyed the properties of the Black inhabitants living in Greenwood, which was at that time the most affluent African-American community in the United States. The incident claimed 300 lives and destroyed over 1,200 homes.

Fletcher and Ellis are to meet with the president of the country and other tribal chiefs.

Wheel chairs were pulled out for Mother Fletcher and her brother Uncle Redd to sit in them but the duo rather grabbed onto their walkers and strolled into the lounge in calculated steps, obviously stating they are in good shape.

The daughter of Uncle Redd also received a rousing welcome on her arrival before a vehicle pulled up to reveal Mother Fletcher and Uncle Redd.

Six weeks of work went into planning the first trip to Africa by Mother Viola Fletcher and her brother Hugh Van Ellis mostly called “Uncle Redd.”

Other members at the airport were Ambassador Erieka Bennet, Head of the Diaspora Africa Forum and Michael Thompson, founder and CEO of Our Black Truth.

Thompson on his arrival said it’s a dream come true and he looks forward to learn more about Ghana.

Monday marks the beginning of their tour in Ghana with a visit at the Presidency and the Osu Dungeon.

By Annie Wharton Savage