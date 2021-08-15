I Have Endured Abuse & Malicious Lies -Serwaa Amihere Breaks Silence

Ghone TV news anchor and presenter, Serwaa Amihere has finally broken her silence since some wild allegations were leveled against her.

According to her, she has not only endured years of consistent abuse and malicious lies thrown at her but it has also made her stronger.

Serwaa has been trending in Ghana’s social media space since Thursday August 12, 2021 after an ananymous Snapchat user, with the handle Bombshellis2021 released some damning allegations that she has been having indiscriminate sexual escapades with some big men in authority.

The person dared Serwaa to deny and he or she will release sex tape as evidence.

A lot of Ghanaians have since been trolling her without checking if there is an iota of truth in the claims.

On Saturday night she took to her Twitter and Instagram pages to address the issue of lies and numerous attacks she is been dealing with.

Serwaa said she doesn’t argue as well as she does not allow the lies to overcome her.

She wrote “I have endured years of abuse and malicious lies. All these years, I’ve learnt not to argue with people who try to destroy the reputation of others unjustly.

Far from distracting me, they have made me stronger.

To the many who have reached out to show concern, I’m most grateful.”

Meanwhile Abena Korkor, the former TV3 presenter who is a Bipolar health advocate has denied accusations that she is the person behind the Snapchat account that made the allegations about Serwaa.

In an Instagram post, she said only close friends of Serwaa will be privy to her secrets and not her.

“There are enemies, people will create for you.

There are battles you be put out at the forefront.

You will be expected to perish but the Lord God always prevails. In every battle, He has shown Himself great. I continually believe and trust His will be done and the trap they created will be their portion.

I am far from you guys, it is people around you that you should beware of. Only a close friend knows some secrets. It is not my style to disguise myself or hide behind other identities to share my opinions. I have peace of mind and joy but the wicked will have no rest even when covered in wealth,” she said.

By Francis Addo