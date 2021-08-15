Paul Kagame Bitter Over Arsenal Shocking Defeat

Rwanda’s President, Paul Kagame on Saturday unleashed his frustration on his favourite football club, Arsenal after they opened the Premier League season with a loss to newly promoted English premiership side, Brentford.

He stated that the Gunners fans deserve better than “mediocrity”.

The African leader and notable Arsenal supporter tweeted a tirade after Brentford returned to their first English top-flight season for 74 years with a 2-0 win over the Gunners on Friday evening.

The longtime term President, whose country is an official sponsor of Arsenal, believes Brentford deserved the win, but the Gunners had soul-searching to do.

“The game itself aside, Arsenal and the fans don’t deserve to kind of get used to this….NO !!! I say this as one of the big fans of Arsenal. The change has taken too long to come!.

“We just must NOT excuse or Accept mediocrity. A team has to be built with a purpose to win win win. So that when we lose….it was not to be expected!” the president tweeted in a three-part post-match screed to his over 2.4 million followers.

He concluded by blaming unnamed personality for the underperformed team losing away by saying, “I am sure we all know on whose shoulders the heaviest burden rests. I hope they know too or even accept it!!!”