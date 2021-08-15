Police Place Bounty On Tema Fleeing Chinese Shooting Suspect

THE TEMA Regional Police Command has announced a reward of GHC9,000 for anyone who will help in the arrest of Jiang Yonghong, a Chinese national who reportedly shot his fellow at a night club in Tema.

According to the police, an amount of GHC2,000 will be given to anyone with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect and GHC7,000 to the person who will arrest the suspect.

The bounty follows a bench warrant issued by the Ashaiman District court for the arrest of Jiang Yonghong alias Motor, a 49-year-old Mechanic, who is currently at large after he reportedly committed the offence at the KTV Night Club and Casino.

The Tema Regional Police Command through it Public Affairs office stated that the aforementioned amount awaits whoever gives useful information for the arrest of the suspect.

Consequently, the general public is hereby implored to arrest and immediately hand him over to the nearest Police Station for necessary action.

The suspect was earlier declared wanted by the court presided over by Eleanor Krakra Barnes-Botchway, a Circuit Court judge, sitting with additional responsibility as District Magistrate in Ashaiman.

However, his accomplice Luo Chuan alias Bullet, a 37-year-old night club operator who was arrested after the incident has been remanded by the court to allow for ample time for further investigations.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, namely attempt to commit murder, attempted murder, duty to prevent a felony and abetment of attempted murder.

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021, Jiang Yonghong was purported to have shot at the victim three times without provocation at the premises of a Casino at Community 6 and absconded in a black 4×4 Lexus with Registration No. GT 9555-15 being driven by the suspect in custody.

Upon receiving a report and after initial enquiries, the police traced the getaway vehicle to Aristocrat Casino at Community 11, Tema on Saturday, August 7, 2021, where the vehicle was impounded and suspect arrested with the keys to the said vehicle.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Luo Chuan at his hideout in Tema and has since been arraigned before the Ashaiman District Court on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 and remanded into Police custody to reappear on August 25, 2021.

