Nana Ama McBrown Unveiled As So Klin Brand Ambassador

Nana Ama McBrown

Popular Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, who is also the host of United Showbiz on UTV, has officially been unveiled as the new brand ambassador for So Klin, the household washing detergent in the country.

The ambassadorial deal is expected to create a mutual benefit between the actress and So Klin Ghana.

The actress, who has been described by her colleagues in the movie industry as a very talented movie personality, will use her artistic brand and image to market So Klin Ghana products.

Nana Ama McBrown, who needs no introduction in the country’s entertainment space, was very excited with the new deal and demonstrated her readiness to help propel the So Klin brand to greater heights.

At the unveiling ceremony held at the Fiesta Royale Hotel in Accra on Thursday, July 29, she promised to do her very best to ensure the growth of the So Klin Ghana products.

“With So Klin, it’s a brand that has been there. I have used So Klin way before I came on TV and for that matter, it was a good feeling when they called. I am happy that I am representing this great brand,” the actress indicated.

The actress is also the brand ambassador of Royal Drinks as well as the host of television cooking show McBrown Kitchen.

In March 2021, she was appointed as an ambassador for the COVID-19 National Trust Fund.

She has acted in many movies and has a number of awards including Best English Actress, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Traditional Movie and Best Story at the 2011 Kumawood Awards.

She won the favourite Actress at the 2016 Ghana Movie Awards and Eurostar Best Dressed Female Celebrity on the red carpet at the 2016 Ghana Movie Awards.

She also won Golden Actress in a comedy movie with the movie SideChic Gang at the Golden Movie Awards in 2018.

In 2020, she won the award for Outstanding Woman Brand Influencer at the third edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA), and was awarded the Radio and Television Personality Awards TV Female Entertainment Show Host of the Year 2019–2020 and TV Female Presenter of the Year 2019–2020.

In March 2021, she was awarded the Female Actor of the Year in the Entertainment Achievement Awards.

By George Clifford Owusu