Nana B Chairs NAFCO

Henry Nana Boakye

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, has been appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as the New Board Chairman of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO)

The President has also re-appointed Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab as the Chief Executive Officer of NAFCO

The appointments of the Youth Leader of NPP, Nana B, and Alhaji Hanan clearly demonstrates the big confidence that President Akufo-Addo has in the competence and skills set of youth to deliver in delicate portfolios

NAFCO is a public enterprise that provides strategic support to the agriculture sector of the economy.

It also purchases, sells, preserves, and distributes foodstuffs produced in the country ostensibly to ensure stability in demand and supply.

It was incorporated under the Companies Code of Ghana, 1963, Act 179 on 11th March 2010.

The company is well known to be the sole distributer of foodstuff that feeds over 1.2million senior high school students across the country, since the implementation of the Free SHS policy under the government’s educational flagship programme.

With Nana B and other NAFCO officers on board, the company is likely to scale up on demand for Foods grown in Ghana by selling to state institutions such as the military, schools, hospitals, prisons among others.

Source: Adom online.