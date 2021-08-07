Sefa Kayi Joins NPA Board

Kwame Sefa Kayi

The Morning Show Host of Peace FM KOkrokoo, Kwame Sefa Kayi now a board member of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

The Chairman General was seen signing a document at the Ministry of Energy in Accra on Friday, August 6, 2021, at a swearing-in ceremony.

Kwame Sefa Kayi is expected to serve 4years on the board.

He is to work alongside Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, CEO of NPA, Mr. Joseph Yobo, Madam Diana Mogre and others.

He will now be in charge of the supervision of Bulk Distribution Companies, License issuances, filling stations and others.

The National Petroleum Authority was established by an act of parliament (NPA ACT 2005, ACT 691) to regulate the petroleum downstream in Ghana.

Source: Peace fm