Afia Schwarzenegger ‘Dishes’ ‘#FixTheCountry Celebrities

Afia Schwarzenegger is ‘dragging’ celebrities who were pivotal in tweeting about #FixTheCountry social media campaign but failed to come out in the streets when they were needed to demonstrate.

According to her, they are “cowards and are not bold and fearless as they claim.”

“Here in Ghana if you have somebody who is bold and fearless like me Afia Schwarzenegger who when I speak I back my words with action then you should thank God. If you have people like Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah, Blakk Rasta and Country Man Songo, you should thank God. When you were running your mouths on social media: #FixTheCountry, how many of you showed up for the demonstration? Cowards,” she said in an Instagram video.

On Wednesday August 4, 2021, a number of Ghanaian youth took to the street to participate in the much-publicised #FixTheCountry protest. This was after months of social media campaign.

The demonstrators demanded among other things a new constitution and steps to address the many challenges facing the ordinary Ghanaian.

However majority of big name celebrities who joined the hashtag campaign on social media were conspicuously missing in the street activity.

Afia alleged that they claimed they were not assured of their security. She said they were scared of being shot and so she rained vulgar words on them.

Below is the Afia Instagram video: