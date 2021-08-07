Yendi MP Appointed Board Chairman For Ghana Integrated Iron And Steel Development Corporation

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama as the Board Chairman of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation.

His appointment follows the passing of the first Board chairman, Prince Imoro Andani.

“The board chairman I appointed unfortunately was called by the almighty and that is your own son Prince Imoro Andani. Farouk Aliu Mahama is going to succeed him.”

President Akufo-Addo made this announcement at the Gbewa palace when he paid a courtesy call on the King of Dagbon, Ya Na Abukari II.

He praised the Yendi MP for his continuous contribution to the development of Yendi and Dagbon.

“He is to be commended but for myself I am not surprised I worked closely with his father the late Vice President Aliu Mahama and I know the love he had for Yendi, Dagbon, the North and Ghana and that has been transmitted in the works of his son.”

According to the president , his government took a very important initiative in his first term with the establishment of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation to exploit, develop and transform the mineral resources of the country especially the iron deposits in Shani.

He assured the chief and people of Dagbon that his government will appoint more sons and daughters of Dagbon in his second term.

“I have not finished constructing my government but there are more whose appointments will be made from Yendi,” he indicated.