Nana, Bawumia Attend Late Mion Lana’s Final Adua

President Akufo-Addo with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare at Mion palace

President Akufo-Addohas attended the final Adua of the late Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamudu at Mion in the Northern region.

The President was accompanied by the Vice President , Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and other government officials.

Earlier Presdient Akufo-Addo had described the late Mion-Lana Abdulai Mahamadu as a young man, who had a good heart, and was a lover of his people when the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II, sent a delegation to Jubilee House, to inform him of the death of Mion-Lana Abdulai Mahamadu, the Chief of Mion.

“He was a respectful and obedient Chief to his Overlord, and who was determined to do his bit to advance the welfare of the people of Dagbon. It is my hope that, when the funeral rites are concluded, all will co-operate to find a worthy successor to him as Mion Lana. It will be one of the best ways we can pay tribute and honour to his memory.”

Hundreds of people from Dagbon and beyond attended the Final Islamic Adua of the late Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamudu at the Mion palace to sympathize and mourn with the bereaved family.

The late Paramount Chief of Mion, Nyab Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamudu died at the age of 48.

The Mion Lana’s death occurred at the 37 military hospital in Accra on August 17, 2022, after a short illness.

He left behind four wives and twelve children.

He was born in 1974 and became Boling-Lana at the age of 14, a day after his father was laid to rest .

Nyab Mion Lana was enskinned as Mion Lana on March 3, 2019.

Meanwhile , the Chief of Sakoya , Naa Sintaro Mahama has clarified that the late Nyab Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamudu was a possible successor to Ya Na.

The Sakoya Naa also debunked claims in the media that the Mion Lana stay indoors for over 30 years without seeing daylight describing that statement as untrue.

