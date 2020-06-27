Nana, Bawumia Outdooring Today

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to be acclaimed as the presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) today at Alisa Hotel in Accra barring any unforeseen eventuality.

The acclamation will not be done before a national congress of over more than 5,000 delegates per the constitution of the party due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This time round, the acclamation will be a restricted ceremony to be done on behalf of the entire party by the National Council (NC) of the party.

The acclamation has been made possible after the President became the sole candidate to file his nomination to become the presidential candidate.

The Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is also expected to be named by the President as his running mate

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. today and will be undertaken by the party’s NC, the highest decision-making body of the party.

A meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) preceding the acclamation was held yesterday, Friday, 26th June 2020 to relax the rules in the party’s constitution in order for the NC to perform the acclamation on behalf of the entire party.

Article 13 (2) (1) of the NPP Constitution provides for acclamation where there is a sole candidate for the Presidency by the close of nominations.

A statement issued by the party’s General Secretary, John Boadu, said, “His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was the sole candidate for the NPP presidential slot” and that “but for the coronavirus pandemic, he would have been acclaimed before a National Congress of the party.”

However, he noted that “given the constraints of Covid-19 and the resulting restrictions on public gatherings, the President will, in line with resolution of the party’s National Council, be acclaimed before the National Council on Saturday.”

After his acclamation, the President is expected to, in consultation with the NC, nominate his running mate for the 2020 general election.

The President has always expressed confidence and delight in the sterling performance of Dr. Bawumia, who is the chairman of the country’s economic management team. Being an astute economist, he will be made to partner the President again for the 2020 general election.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent