Nana Beats Mahama By 517,405 Votes

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) defeated former President John Dramani Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be declared winner of last Monday’s, December 7 presidential election.

President Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,587, representing 51.303%, to beat the former President Mahama, who garnered 6,213,182, representing 47.359% in the eighth election of the Fourth Republic.

The declaration on Wednesday evening by the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Mrs. Jean Mensa, who is the Returning Officer of the presidential election, paved the way for President Akufo-Addo to start a second term mandate on January 7, 2021.

The President has since named a transition team in consonance with the provisions of the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012, (Act 845).

The votes’ gap by the President-elect over the former President, who was staging a comeback, was some 517,405.

In 2016, candidate Akufo-Addo, representing then opposition NPP, defeated the incumbent Mahama with more than a million votes.

Candidate Akufo-Addo had polled some 5,755,758 representing 53.7% over Mr. Mahama’s 4,771,188, representing some 44.4%, to clinch one touch victory in 2016.