Nana Begs Chiefs For PFJ II Lands

President Nana Akufo-Addo

CHIEFS IN the country, who are the custodians of most of the arable farms lands, have been urged to release lands to support the second phase of the government’s Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme.

President Akufo-Addo, made the personal appeal to the traditional leaders when he addressed the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, on Saturday.

“Most of the agricultural lands in the country belong to our respected chiefs, therefore I am appealing to our traditional leaders to release farm lands for large scale commercial farming under the PFJ Phase II,” he said.

According to the president, the phase one of the PFJ which was introduced by his government, has proven to be very effective in helping the country to increase food production and security, among other benefits.

In this regard, President Akufo-Addo reiterated his call on the traditional leaders to willingly provide farms lands for large scale commercial farming so that his government’s PFJ Phase II programme would be successful.

According to the president, the Agricultural sector remains a major driver of the country’s economy therefore all-and-sundry, especially the traditional leaders, who are very influential, should support the Agric sector.

The president said information reaching him indicated that some farm lands in the country were being released to real estate developers to construct houses, cautioning that the weird trend should stop immediately.

He reminded the chiefs and other stakeholders that food was crucially needed for the survival of mankind, Ghanaians included, so nobody should take an action that would have adverse effect on food production.

“The agricultural sector still remains a key sector for the country’s survival and proper development”, the president stated emphatically, and added that arable lands for farming should not be released for other purposes.

Touching on other pressing national issues, he admitted that the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, which were both unexpected, had some negative effects on global economies, including Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo, however, stated that the country’s fortunes is now being turned around through hard work and determination by his administration, in order to restore hope and vigor in the national economy.

He also used the occasion to thank chiefs in the country for their unflinching support for his government during the last 6 years and 9 months in political office, and urged them to support his administration in its last days.

President Akufo-Addo said his administration still has more to offer to help improve the economy and also better the lives of the people, stressing the need for the respected chiefs to rally behind him to finish on a positive note.

“Chieftaincy continues to be an indispensable part of our history and future development due to the special roles that our chiefs play toward national development”, the president announced to the chiefs.

The meeting was attended by most of the renowned and influential paramount chiefs in the country.

The president also thanked the chiefs for making time to attend the meeting on a short notice to listen to him.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi