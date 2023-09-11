Accra Holds ANDE’s Annual Global Confab

Richenda Van Leeuwen

Thought leaders and organizations from around the world dedicated to advancing entrepreneurship will convene in Accra, Ghana, for the annual Global Conference hosted by the Aspen Network of Development Entrepreneurs (ANDE).

This prestigious gathering, scheduled for September 12-13, 2023, marks a significant milestone as it is strategically timed to signify the halfway point toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The Aspen Institute and ANDE have been long engaged in Africa with many international convenings and programmes, but this is the first time the Global Conference is set outside of the US.

The event is the pioneering platform that brings together intermediary institutions focused on nurturing entrepreneurial ecosystems. Among the attendees are representatives from development banks, philanthropic foundations, universities, research institutions, venture capitalists, angel investors, accelerators, incubators, and capacity developers.

This global gathering presents an invaluable opportunity for participants to engage in discussions on industry trends, access the latest reports, foster networking connections, and conduct business.

“We are delighted to host the ANDE Global Conference in Accra, Ghana, in 2023,” said Richenda Van Leeuwen of ANDE.

“This event underscores our commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and small business growth in developing economies, a crucial component of achieving the SDGs. Our theme for this year, ‘Accelerating Action: Small Business Solutions and the SDGs,’ underscores the urgency of our mission and highlights the critical need for innovative measures to support small and growing business ecosystems effectively.”

Key highlights of the conference include a keynote speaker Somachi Chris-Asoluka, the CEO of the Tony Elumelu Foundation a prominent figure in the world of African entrepreneurship.

Other speakers for the conference include Charles Abani from UN Ghana, a seasoned international development practitioner and Trigmatic—celebrated Ghanaian musician, vocal philanthropist, and agribusiness entrepreneur.

Plus sessions will focus on:

Decent Job Creation: Discussing strategies to promote job opportunities and economic growth through entrepreneurship.

Climate and Gender Equity Impact Measurement: Exploring ways to measure the impact of entrepreneurship on climate change and gender equity.

SGB Finance/Impact Investment: Examining the role of finance and impact investment in supporting small and growing businesses (SGBs) or small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in developing economies.

The Aspen Network of Development Entrepreneurs (ANDE) is a global network of organizations that propel entrepreneurship in developing economies. ANDE members provide critical financial, educational, and business support services to small and growing businesses (SGBs) based on the conviction that SGBs create jobs, stimulate long-term economic growth, and produce environmental and social benefits.

As the leading global voice of the SGB sector, ANDE believes that SGBs are a powerful yet underleveraged tool in addressing social and environmental challenges. Since 2009, we have grown into a trusted network of nearly 300 collaborative members that operate in almost every developing economy. ANDE grows the body of knowledge, mobilizes resources, and connects the institutions that support the small business entrepreneurs who build inclusive prosperity in the developing world.