Audio Tape Attributed To Me Is Fake – Majority Leader

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has given a Suame-based radio station, Sompa FM, 48 hours to retract and apologise for wrongfully attributing a phony audio clip to him.

According to him, his attention was drawn to the said audio tape, which was aired on Sompa FM on Friday, September 8, 2023, in which false allegations were made against some individuals, including President Akufo-Addo, NPP General-Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, and former NPP General Secretary, John Boadu.

He explained that the audio clip oddly conflated Mr. Kodua Frimpong and Mr. Boadu, making them appear to be the same person.

He maintained that he had not participated in any interview, discussion, or conversation in which he made the statements contained in the audio.

The Majority Leader, who is also the NPP MP for Suame, said he had not been involved in any plot or orchestration to impose the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumaa on the NPP.

According to him, any rudimentary analysis of the audio clip would reveal that the voice contained in the clip, and which a commentator in the same clip is attributing to him is not his voice.

Any rudimentary analysis of the audio tape, he pointed out, would indicate that the voice contained in it, and which a commentator in the same clip attributes to him, is not his voice.

“The audio clip is a rather infantile attempt to not only bring my reputation into disrepute, but sow seeds of discord in the NPP.

“Accordingly, I entreat the President, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, HE Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the General-Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the former General-Secretary, John Buadu, and all NPP faithful to treat the said audio clip and its contents with the contempt that it deserves and consign it to the garbage can where it properly belongs,” he urged.

“In the meantime, I demand a retraction and an apology within forty-eight (48) hours from Sompa FM failing which I reserve the right to advise myself,” he concluded.

By Ernest Kofi Adu