Nana Bids 2020 Olympic Team Farewell

The President, Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif and Team Ghana at the Jubilee House

President Akufo-Addo had the opportunity of meeting Ghana’s Olympic team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games yesterday.

This was when he bade them farewell before they flew out of the country for Tokyo in Japan, to represent Ghana at the Olympics scheduled to commence July 23 to August 8, 2021.

At a meeting held at the Jubilee House (Presidency), President Akufo-Addo assured the team and their management of the entire nation’s support while wishing them well.

“I have to wish you the best of luck when you go there. You cannot do better than your best but at least do your best and I am sure your best is going to be good enough to bring home a medal or two to us,” was how he put it.

They were led to the Jubilee House by President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ben Nunoo Mensah.

The Team

Ghana’s fifteen (15) member Olympic Games delegation is led by the Chef De Mission, with Mike Aggrey, Nadia Eke, Benjamin Kwaku Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, Joseph Oduro Manu, Sean Safi-Antwi, Emmanuel Yeboah, Sarfo Ansah part of the seven- member athletic team.

Abeiku Gyekyei Jackson, and Unilez Yebowaah Takyi, on the other hand are the two members of the team competing in swimming while Sansei Kwadjo Anani, will be competing in Judo with Christian Amoah, in the weightlifting discipline.

The remaining three, Suleman Tetteh, Samuel Tachie and Shakur Samed, will be competing in the boxing discipline.

The President however had cause to caution each member of the delegation to be wary about the Coronavirus infection since it still lurks in the shadows.

He has thus asked that to make observation of the protocols part of their everyday lives to save themselves from possible infections.

“The mask you are wearing tells you the situation we are in the world today. Where you are going, they have quite a big problem there so be very careful, take good care of yourselves, follow the COVID protocols and don’t go and get contaminated there and ruin your Olympic Games,” was his advise and caution statement.”

The Olympic Games will feature 33 sporting disciplines at 339 events across 42 venues.

The Paralympics on the other hand, will feature 22 sports at 539 events across 21 venues.

Most events will be held in the Greater Tokyo area.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent