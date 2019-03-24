Nana Charges Stars To Win AFCON

President Akufo-Addo with the Black Stars team

PRESIDENT NANA Akufo-Addo has charged the senior national soccer team, the Black Stars, to win this year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He commended Kwasi Appiah’s men for toping Group F after struggling to beat visitors, Kenya 1-0 in their last qualifier in Accra on Saturday, March 23.

It was Caleb Ekuban’s second half strike that handed Ghana all points .

And charging the team on his Instagram page, he stated ”warm congratulations to the players, coach Kwasi Appiah and his technical team, and the management team of the senior national football team, the Black Stars, on Saturday’s victory over Kenya.

He added that ”phase 1 of the project, i.e. topping their AFCON qualifying group, has been realised. Now on to phase 2, that is winning the next AFCON tournament in Egypt.

According to the President, ”I am confident we can make it, if we work at it. God bless the Black Stars.”

Meteors Beats Gabon

Meanwhile, the national U-23 soccer side, the Black Meteors, recorded an emphatic 4-0 win over their Gabonese counterparts in their Tokyo 2020 qualifier. The return leg is scheduled for tomorrow with the winner progressing to the third and final stage of qualifiers.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum