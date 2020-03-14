Nana Commends COTVET

President Akufo-Addo with Ghana Tailors and Dressmakers Association

after a meeting at the Jubilee House in Accra.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed delight in the collaboration between the Council for Technical and Vocational Education Training (COTVET) and the various artisanal groups in the country.

Of particular interest to him is the Ghana Tailors and Dressmakers Association of Ghana (GTDA). So far the state institution is said to have given various forms of training to over 8,000 members of the association; he described it as good news.

“What we are trying to do in terms of positioning TVET education in Ghana on a new scale is so important for the country and I’m happy to see that it has the support of your association…that is very useful for us,” he said when leadership of the association paid a courtesy call on him at the Presidency in Accra yesterday.

He, therefore, stressed the need for greater collaboration between COTVET and other artisans in skills training and development.

Highlighting their trade, the President said “the profession and the people involved, such as dressmakers and tailors, have been some of the most reliable artisans in Ghana…”

As a vibrant association that has grown with a membership of over 120,000 and continues to maintain the standards, the President congratulated it on its achievement, saying “so I have to congratulate you on that; it’s an area of work that is very useful to the country. I recognize the contribution you are making to the development of the economy.”

He has since agreed to grace the association’s 40th anniversary celebration scheduled to take place on July 24 in Kumasi.

The President of the association, Joan Eshun, hoped government would find a way to let technical and vocational students who graduate from school to have practical attachment with them to enhance their capabilities and skills, a request the President referred to the Ministers of Trade and Education to think through.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent