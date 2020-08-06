Nana Commissions Eastern Varsity

President Akufo-Addo unveiling a plaque at the commissioning

THE Yilo-Krobo Traditional Council in the Eastern Region has honoured President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for being able to construct the University of Environment and Sustainable Development known as the Eastern University on the Krobo land.

The President yesterday commissioned the first phase of the new university and also cut the sod for the commencement of the second phaset

In 2016, the then President John Mahama, after losing the elections and left with just seven days for his exit from office, went to Somanya to cut the sod for the construction of the university.

Interestingly, when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) entered opposition, it started inciting the Krobos against the NPP administration, making spurious claims that President Akufo-Addo was going to relocate the main campus of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development from Somanya to Bunso in the Akyem Abuakwa area where the President hails from.

But President Akufo-Addo, during a tour to the site in November 2018, parried the claims and assured the chiefs and people of the area that the agreement between Ghana and the Italian government for the establishment of the university did not even allow him or anyone else to relocate the university anywhere.

Yesterday, during the commissioning, the Paramount Chief of the Yilo-Klo State, Nene Oklepeme Nuer Anobaah Sasraku II, and his elders presented a beautiful Kente and beads to President Akufo-Addo and the Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempreh, for being able to do what others could not do on the Krobo land.

Presenting the gifts to the President, an elated Nene Oklepeme Nuer Anobaah Sasraku II said, “We are grateful to you Mr. President for this university; May God richly bless you.”

The construction of the university which should have commenced in early 2017 had to delay until the following year due to hitches and when works started, the NPP administration has supervised the progress of work from scratch in record time.

The President reiterated that his quest to establish more universities is to improve education, saying UESD would go a long way to benefit the people in the region and the country at large.

He said the introduction of UESD was aimed at providing higher education, research, and disseminate knowledge, adding that having access to quality education and skills training would change the fortunes of the country.

Education Minister

Education Minister Dr. Opoku Prempeh said the NPP government was delivering on its mandate for education and urged the public to disregard the opposition NDC whose policies he said were nothing to write home about.

He said some prominent leaders of the opposition, including Mr. Mahama, fought against the introduction of the Free SHS and claimed it was not even impossible but today everything is being done by the Akufo-Addo government to their dismay.

University Council

The Chairman of the Council of UESD, Professor Jonathan N. Ayertey, said ensuring access to tertiary level training had become a reality in the region in particular with the completion of phase one of the project.

According to him, the completion of the project had moved them closer to achieve the goal of having a university in all regions for the country and acknowledged the support of the Minister of Education, the Minister of Tertiary Education and the Executive Secretary of the National Council for Tertiary Education who ensured that work commenced early.

He added that the university is a multi-campus project which would also have campuses at Somanya, Donkokrom and other places.

Varsity Coverage

The Eastern University which covers 52-hectares of land will host the School of Natural and Environmental Sciences, the School of Agric and Agro-Entrepreneurship Development, a multi-purpose hall, lecture halls, administrative offices, the vice chancellor’s residence as well as the pro-vice chancellor’s residence, residences for key officers, and a students’ hostel.

The university which was at the cost of €45,575,000 was constructed by Messrs Contracta Costruzioni Italia, will offer a degree programme in Environmental Studies, Climate Change, Urban Development, Water Resources Development, Energy Sustainability, Energy, Economics, and Agriculture.

From Daniel Bampoe, Somanya